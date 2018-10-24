NLRB denies union's call to revisit decision on workplace rules

The National Labor Relations Board has denied a union’s request to reconsider a major ruling involving Boeing Co that made it easier for employers to fend off challenges to workplace rules.

The board in a brief order said an International Union of Painters and Allied Trades local had not shown the “extraordinary circumstances” necessary to warrant revisiting the December ruling. The Painters were not involved in the Boeing case, but said the ruling would affect a separate dispute between the union and a Las Vegas casino.

