NLRB tosses out 'micro unit' of Boeing mechanics

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday said a group of about 180 mechanics at a Boeing Inc plant in South Carolina did not have enough in common with each other to form a bargaining unit that excluded more than 2,500 other employees.

The board in a 3-1 decision overturned the results of a 2018 election in which mechanics at the North Charleston plant voted to join the International Association of Machinists, saying the workers were assigned to different departments, had different supervisors and performed varying job duties.

