Union sues NLRB over decision tossing out unit of Boeing mechanics

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has filed a lawsuit claiming the National Labor Relations Board overstepped its authority when it reversed the union’s victory in an election to represent a group of Boeing Inc mechanics in South Carolina.

IAM in a complaint filed in federal court in Charleston on Thursday said the board’s September decision that 180 Boeing mechanics did not have enough in common to form their own bargaining unit, but could form a unit including 2,000 production workers, contradicted itself and the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

