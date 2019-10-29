IN BRIEF: Union's secondary boycott not protected by First Amendment - 9th Circ

Oct 28 -

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said a California union’s free speech rights did not extend to its call for members to boycott a company they did not work for, agreeing with the National Labor Relations Board.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel said the National Labor Relations Act’s prohibition on so-called secondary boycotts does not violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, because it is focused on the objective of gaining unfair leverage in labor disputes and not the speech or other means used to do so.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NqT51M