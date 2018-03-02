FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 2, 2018 / 2:24 AM / in 15 hours

NLRB asks D.C. Circuit to take back Browning-Ferris case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An ongoing saga over the National Labor Relations Board’s standard for determining joint employment took another turn on Thursday, with the board calling on a U.S. appeals court to wade back into the fray.

The board asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to recall a case involving Browning-Ferris Industries that it had agreed to remand to it in December, after the NLRB in a separate case that month adopted a new standard for determining when companies are liable for labor law violations by contractors and franchisees. The board vacated the recent decision on Monday in light of Member William Emanuel’s conflict of interest, so the court should undo the remand, the agency’s lawyers said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ff2bMN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.