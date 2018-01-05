FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 5, 2018 / 10:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Teamsters ask D.C. Circuit to reconsider Browning-Ferris remand

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An International Brotherhood of Teamsters local has asked a U.S. appeals court to reconsider its decision remanding a major case involving the standard for determining joint employment to the National Labor Relations Board.

California-based Teamsters Local 350 on Thursday told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the NLRB’s ruling last month in Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd that overruled a 2015 decision in a separate case involving Browning-Ferris Industries Inc was “defective.” The D.C. Circuit last month granted the NLRB’s motion to remand the Browning-Ferris case, which it was reviewing, in light of the Hy-Brand decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m4hYmH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.