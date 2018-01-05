Teamsters ask D.C. Circuit to reconsider Browning-Ferris remand

An International Brotherhood of Teamsters local has asked a U.S. appeals court to reconsider its decision remanding a major case involving the standard for determining joint employment to the National Labor Relations Board.

California-based Teamsters Local 350 on Thursday told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the NLRB’s ruling last month in Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Ltd that overruled a 2015 decision in a separate case involving Browning-Ferris Industries Inc was “defective.” The D.C. Circuit last month granted the NLRB’s motion to remand the Browning-Ferris case, which it was reviewing, in light of the Hy-Brand decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m4hYmH