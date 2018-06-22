Divided NLRB says California casino owes union workers bonuses

The National Labor Relations Board in a split decision has ordered a tribal casino in California to pay $500 each to about 500 unionized employees after they received a smaller bonus than their nonunion coworkers.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Thursday rejected claims by the Viejas Casino & Resort near San Diego that it was proper to give members of a United Food and Commercial Workers local $500 bonuses in 2015, instead of the $1,000 granted to other workers, because they had received a raise in a bargaining agreement adopted earlier that year.

