The National Labor Relations Board on Monday asked for public input on whether it should reverse Obama-era precedent and decline to exercise its jurisdiction over charter schools.

The board called for amicus briefs in a case brought by teachers at a charter school in the Bronx who are seeking to decertify the United Federation of Teachers local that represents them along with public school teachers in the city.

