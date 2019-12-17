Westlaw News
Companies can cease dues collection after bargaining agreements expire- NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday held that employers can stop collecting union dues upon the expiration of a collective bargaining agreement, overruling Obama-era precedent and reinstating a standard from the 1960s.

The board in a 3-1 decision said that because an employer’s obligation to collect dues and remit them to a union is “exclusively created by contract,” it is one of the few terms of a bargaining agreement that employers can unilaterally change once an agreement expires.

