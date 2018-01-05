6th Circuit revives Cincinnati law on awarding public contracts

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday tossed out a trade group’s claim that a Cincinnati law favoring companies that provide health and pension benefits for their employees for some public contracts is preempted by federal benefits law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that in passing the law, which took effect in 2012, Cincinnati was acting as a market participant and not a regulator, so the law was not preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

