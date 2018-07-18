DOJ asks judge to nix unions' challenge to Trump civil service orders

The Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to reject a bid by unions representing federal employees to block a trio of recent executive orders making changes to the civil service system, saying President Donald Trump had broad authority to issue them.

In a brief filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday DOJ said Trump’s power to manage federal labor relations extended far beyond the orders he issued in May, which would “promote efficient and effective approaches” to collective bargaining.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JzBtwJ