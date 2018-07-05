FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

House members back unions' challenge to Trump civil service orders

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A bipartisan group of four current and former members of Congress is backing several major unions in a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders limiting the amount of time federal employees can spend on union business and making it easier to fire them for poor performance.

Reps. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, and Peter King, a New York Republican, said in an amicus brief filed in federal court in Washington on Tuesday that the two orders issued in May conflict with a 40-year-old federal law governing labor relations between government agencies and unions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lV6O3f

