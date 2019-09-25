IN BRIEF: D.C. Circuit won't reconsider decision upholding Trump civil service orders

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday denied en banc review of its recent decision that said federal-worker unions could not challenge a trio of executive orders by President Donald Trump making changes to the federal civil service system.

The D.C. Circuit in July said the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and other unions first had to bring their challenges to a federal labor board.

