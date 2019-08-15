NLRB says companies can impose class-action waivers in response to lawsuits

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that employers may require workers to sign arbitration agreements in response to class-action lawsuits and fire them if they refuse to sign.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Wednesday said Cordua Restaurants Inc in Houston did not violate the National Labor Relations Act by imposing an arbitration agreement containing a class-action waiver after about 20 of its employees joined a wage-and-hour collective action in 2015.

