August 15, 2019 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

NLRB says companies can impose class-action waivers in response to lawsuits

Daniel Wiessner

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that employers may require workers to sign arbitration agreements in response to class-action lawsuits and fire them if they refuse to sign.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Wednesday said Cordua Restaurants Inc in Houston did not violate the National Labor Relations Act by imposing an arbitration agreement containing a class-action waiver after about 20 of its employees joined a wage-and-hour collective action in 2015.

