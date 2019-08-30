Misclassifying workers as independent contractors doesn't violate labor law - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday ruled that a company’s misclassification of its workers as independent contractors rather than employees is not by itself a violation of federal labor law, settling a debate that began during the Obama administration.

The board in a 3-1 decision said medical courier service Velox Express Inc did not violate the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) just by telling its drivers that they were independent contractors, because it was merely expressing a legal opinion and not threatening or coercing them.

