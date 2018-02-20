NLRB asks for amicus briefs in misclassification case

The National Labor Relations Board has asked for input on whether misclassifying workers as independent contractors unlawfully restricts their rights to organize and join unions, a major issue for companies in the many industries that are increasingly turning to contract labor.

The board on Thursday called for amicus briefs in a case involving courier company Velox Express Inc, which an administrative law judge in September said had violated the National Labor Relations Act by classifying a driver as an independent contractor instead of an employee. Briefs are due by April 16.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EDtwEY