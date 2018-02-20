FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

NLRB asks for amicus briefs in misclassification case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has asked for input on whether misclassifying workers as independent contractors unlawfully restricts their rights to organize and join unions, a major issue for companies in the many industries that are increasingly turning to contract labor.

The board on Thursday called for amicus briefs in a case involving courier company Velox Express Inc, which an administrative law judge in September said had violated the National Labor Relations Act by classifying a driver as an independent contractor instead of an employee. Briefs are due by April 16.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EDtwEY

