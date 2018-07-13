FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

NLRB says closure of dated unionized plant did not violate labor law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A pipe manufacturer did not violate federal labor law by closing an antiquated unionized plant in Kentucky and moving its operations, despite comments by managers to workers that it could be shut down because of union activity, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.

A three-member board panel on Thursday reversed an administrative judge and said Dura-Line Corp was motivated by “compelling economic reasons,” and not anti-union bias, to upgrade its operations after it was purchased in 2014 by Mexican petrochemical company Mexichem.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jlp5zW

