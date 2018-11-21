In an about-face, Columbia says it will bargain with grad student union

Columbia University has reversed course and agreed to bargain with a United Auto Workers local that represents its teaching assistants and postdoctoral researchers, ending a National Labor Relations Board case that may have set key precedent on graduate students’ rights to unionize.

Columbia and the UAW announced a framework agreement on Monday under which bargaining will begin by February. The school in January had formally refused to bargain with the union after the NLRB had rejected the school’s claims that the December 2016 election was improper.

