NLRB says insurance firm's confidentiality pact valid under Boeing test

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a confidentiality agreement a Nebraska-based insurance company required its employees to sign was lawful under the agency’s new, more business-friendly test for determining whether workplace rules interfere with workers’ rights to organize.

A three-member board panel on Wednesday agreed with National Indemnity Co that the agreement barring workers from disclosing “all non-public information that might be of use to competitors or harmful to the company” did not prevent employees from discussing working conditions, and so it did not violate the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

