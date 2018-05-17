FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 17, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Contractor's classification complaint not protected - NLRB GC

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A small New York software developer did not violate federal labor law when it fired an engineer who complained about being classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee, the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has found.

In an advice memo released on Tuesday, Associate General Counsel Jayme Sophir said the engineer had not engaged in protected activity by raising concerns with executives at Libra Services Inc because the worker was not advocating on behalf of colleagues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KzHJVY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.