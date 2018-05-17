Contractor's classification complaint not protected - NLRB GC

A small New York software developer did not violate federal labor law when it fired an engineer who complained about being classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee, the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has found.

In an advice memo released on Tuesday, Associate General Counsel Jayme Sophir said the engineer had not engaged in protected activity by raising concerns with executives at Libra Services Inc because the worker was not advocating on behalf of colleagues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KzHJVY