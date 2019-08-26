NLRB says contractors' employees can't organize on property where they work

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that workers do not have the right to engage in union organizing and similar activities on private property where they work but that is not owned by their employer.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Friday said musicians with the San Antonio Symphony in Texas did not have the right to distribute leaflets to patrons of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, where they perform, because the venue does not employ them.

