IN BRIEF: In-house counsel report a rise in labor and employment work, supply change challenges

More than half of in-house counsel surveyed in a report released on Friday by the Association of Corporate Counsel said they are dealing with an increased volume of labor and employment-related work due to the coronavirus crisis.

In an ACC survey of 277 in-house counsel conducted last week, 54% of respondents said that their volume of labor and employment matters had risen due to the pandemic but that the increase hadn’t led them to outsource more work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UF2xmH