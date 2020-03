The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday directed some of its staff in Washington D.C. to work from home after an employee came into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

The board said the employee is currently exhibiting cold-like symptoms but has not yet been tested for the virus and the illness it causes, COVID-19.

