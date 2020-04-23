Largest federal worker union urges 'science-based' approach to reopening government

The largest union representing federal employees has criticized the Trump administration’s plan for reopening the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and called for a “safe, prudent and gradual return to normalcy” to protect government workers and the public.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) on Wednesday sent a letter to the acting directors of the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management calling for universal testing of government workers for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

