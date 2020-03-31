Pandemic may excuse employers from bargaining with unions over layoffs- NLRB GC

Employers considering layoffs, closures, and other extraordinary steps in response to the coronavirus pandemic likely have some leeway to make those changes without bargaining with employees’ unions, according to a memo from National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb.

Robb, an appointee of Republican President Donald Trump, summarized a series of cases in which the NLRB held that “extraordinary events” such as hurricanes and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks temporarily exempted companies from their duty to bargain under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), in a memo released on Saturday.

