NLRB says Countrywide's broad arbitration pact violated labor law

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that an arbitration agreement Countrywide Financial Corp required its employees to sign was unlawfully broad, even under the employer-friendly test the agency adopted two years for reviewing workplace rules.

A three-member board panel on Friday said the agreement signed by workers between 2007 and 2009 violated the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) because it said arbitration was the “exclusive remedy” for employment-related claims and did not explicitly exclude claims brought under the law, effectively barring workers from coming to the board.

