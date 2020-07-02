NY court system creating 'public nuisance' by not protecting court officers - lawsuit

A union that represents 1,500 court officers in New York has filed a lawsuit claiming state court administrators have failed to provide adequate protective gear to officers and otherwise ensure their safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York State Court Officers Association (NYSCOA) accused the state Office of Court Administration (OCA) of failing to adopt policies for the continual monitoring and disinfecting of officers’ work areas, and said at least one officer and two other court staffers have died of COVID-19, in a complaint filed in federal court in White Plains, New York on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YQLAI6