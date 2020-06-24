Westlaw News
June 24, 2020 / 9:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union Pacific says engineers' union must arbitrate dispute over COVID-19 safety training

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Union Pacific Railroad Co has asked a federal judge in Nebraska to rule that a dispute with its locomotive engineers’ union over whether the railroad can mandate COVID-19 safety training without bargaining must unfold in arbitration.

Union Pacific, represented by in-house counsel and lawyers from Cozen O’Connor, filed a petition on Tuesday claiming its disagreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) amounts to a “minor dispute” under the federal Railway Labor Act (RLA) and must be arbitrated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NrPmRQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below