Union Pacific says engineers' union must arbitrate dispute over COVID-19 safety training

Union Pacific Railroad Co has asked a federal judge in Nebraska to rule that a dispute with its locomotive engineers’ union over whether the railroad can mandate COVID-19 safety training without bargaining must unfold in arbitration.

Union Pacific, represented by in-house counsel and lawyers from Cozen O’Connor, filed a petition on Tuesday claiming its disagreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) amounts to a “minor dispute” under the federal Railway Labor Act (RLA) and must be arbitrated.

