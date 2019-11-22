D.C. Circuit says Customs must bargain with union over travel expense policy

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said U.S. Customs and Border Protection must bargain over a union’s proposal to change the way the agency reimburses employees for work-related travel, reversing a federal labor board that said the proposal was unlawful.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the National Treasury Employee Union’s (NTEU) proposal that Customs employees be reimbursed for traveling more than 50 “road miles,” rather than outside of a 50-mile radius from their offices, was a reasonable interpretation of federal regulations governing travel expenses.

