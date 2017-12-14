FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida court says police union can't seek damages over flawed exam
December 14, 2017 / 10:19 PM / in an hour

Florida court says police union can't seek damages over flawed exam

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Florida state appeals court has ruled that a Miami police union does not have standing to seek damages for individual officers who were passed over for promotions after taking an exam that a judge later said was unlawful.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Florida Third District Court of Appeal in Miami on Wednesday said the Fraternal Order of Police, Miami Lodge No. 20 could not win damages for its members because their claims required individualized proof. The panel said it appeared to be the first time a Florida appeals court was asked whether a union had so-called associational standing to seek damages for members who were not participating in a lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ApYq1g

