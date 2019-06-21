D.C. Circuit revives federal worker union's claims over massive data breach

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived claims by the largest union for federal employees that the federal government’s lapses in cybersecurity allowed hackers to steal the personal data of millions of workers and job applicants.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the substantial risk of identity theft that the 2014 breach posed to members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) gave them and the union standing to sue the government under the federal Privacy Act of 1974, which requires agencies to safeguard confidential information.

