FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 16, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

D.C. Circuit will consider whether company exec's comment violated labor law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether the National Labor Relations Board was right to find that a California healthcare company executive violated federal labor law by asking a nurse “how things were going” in the midst of a union organizing campaign.

Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson, who represents nursing home operator Mek Arden LLC, will ask a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to rule that the comments by the company’s chief operating officer a month before a union election were routine chit-chat rather than an unlawful solicitation of grievances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OrAw0A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.