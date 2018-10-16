D.C. Circuit will consider whether company exec's comment violated labor law

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether the National Labor Relations Board was right to find that a California healthcare company executive violated federal labor law by asking a nurse “how things were going” in the midst of a union organizing campaign.

Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson, who represents nursing home operator Mek Arden LLC, will ask a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to rule that the comments by the company’s chief operating officer a month before a union election were routine chit-chat rather than an unlawful solicitation of grievances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OrAw0A