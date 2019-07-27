Labor board adopts rule to aid airline, railroad workers who challenge unions

The National Mediation Board (NMB), which facilitates the resolution of labor-management disputes in the rail and airline industries, adopted a rule backed by business and conservative groups that will make it easier for workers in the airline and railroad industries to decertify their unions.

The rule published Friday by the three-member board eliminates a complicated existing process under the federal Railway Labor Act (RLA), and will allow for decertification elections whenever at least half of the workers in a bargaining unit agree to them.

