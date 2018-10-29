NLRB says new CBA did not block company from moving to decertify union

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a manufacturing company can pursue a bid to decertify a union representing its workers at a Wisconsin factory, even though it entered into a new bargaining agreement with the union weeks before filing the petition.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Friday agreed with Silvan Industries that because its bargaining agreement with a United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters, and Pipefitters local had not yet taken effect when it filed a decertification petition in 2016, an NLRB regional director should not have dismissed its bid.

