Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 29, 2018 / 11:20 PM / in an hour

NLRB says new CBA did not block company from moving to decertify union

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a manufacturing company can pursue a bid to decertify a union representing its workers at a Wisconsin factory, even though it entered into a new bargaining agreement with the union weeks before filing the petition.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Friday agreed with Silvan Industries that because its bargaining agreement with a United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters, and Pipefitters local had not yet taken effect when it filed a decertification petition in 2016, an NLRB regional director should not have dismissed its bid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F0apcC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
