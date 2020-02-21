IN BRIEF: Trump grants Defense Dept. power to block workers from collective bargaining

President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to exempt some of its offices from having to bargain with unions, saying it could interfere with the “maximum flexibility” the agency needs to carry out its mission.

The White House on Friday published a memo dated Jan. 29 in which Trump delegated his power to suspend collective bargaining rights for certain federal workers to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37KGkqJ