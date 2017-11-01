FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrats, backed by unions, unveil sweeping labor agenda
November 1, 2017 / 11:03 PM / in an hour

Democrats, backed by unions, unveil sweeping labor agenda

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday unveiled a broad pro-union labor agenda that they said could help them win control of Congress next year, including proposals to ban state right-to-work laws and give public employees the same bargaining rights as private sector workers.

Democrats released a five-page “white paper” outlining the party’s labor priorities. Lately some unions have accused the party of failing to pursue progressive policies that would bolster collective bargaining rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zcTC1C

