Dems in Congress unveil sweeping labor law bill ahead of 2020 elections

Democrats in Congress on Thursday introduced wide-ranging legislation to strengthen the rights of unions and workers under federal labor law and expand the powers of the National Labor Relations Board.

The bills sponsored by 39 Democrats in the U.S. Senate and nearly 100 in the House of Representatives are highly unlikely to pass while Republicans control the Senate and the White House. But the proposals set out Democrats’ positions on a host of contentious labor issues heading into next year’s elections.

