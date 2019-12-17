Workers can be barred from using company email for union organizing - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board in a long-awaited decision released on Tuesday said employers can prohibit workers from using company email systems to engage in union organizing, overturning an Obama-era ruling that had stressed the widespread use of email in the modern workplace.

The board in a 3-1 decision said the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) gives employers the right to control the use of their private property, including company email and other IT systems, and does not protect workers who use those resources for nonwork purposes.

