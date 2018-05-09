FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Disney World 'Minnie Van' drivers can join bargaining unit - NLRB official

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A National Labor Relations Board regional director on Tuesday said that workers at Disney World who transport park guests in “Minnie Vans” can join an existing International Brotherhood of Teamsters unit made up of other drivers and parking attendants.

Regional Director David Cohen in Tampa, Florida rejected claims by Walt Disney Parks & Resorts US that about 60 workers who drive vans bearing Minnie Mouse’s distinctive red-and-white polka dot motif are different from employees who are already unionized because they interact more with guests.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I55cli

