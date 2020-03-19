Westlaw News
March 19, 2020 / 6:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FLRA proposes rule to let federal workers end collection of union dues at any time

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) issued a proposal on Thursday that would allow federal workers to opt out of paying union dues at any time, rather than during the brief annual window currently afforded to them.

The FLRA, which governs relations between federal agencies and their employees’ unions, said the rule would ensure that workers have “the fullest freedom” to exercise their rights under federal civil-service law, including in matters directly affecting their pay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dgFAgU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below