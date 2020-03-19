FLRA proposes rule to let federal workers end collection of union dues at any time

The Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) issued a proposal on Thursday that would allow federal workers to opt out of paying union dues at any time, rather than during the brief annual window currently afforded to them.

The FLRA, which governs relations between federal agencies and their employees’ unions, said the rule would ensure that workers have “the fullest freedom” to exercise their rights under federal civil-service law, including in matters directly affecting their pay.

