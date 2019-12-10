EEOC moves to bar federal union reps from using 'official time' for bias complaints

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday said it was proposing a rule that would upend longstanding practice and bar representatives of federal employee unions from using “official time” during the workday to help coworkers pursue discrimination complaints.

The EEOC in a notice published in the Federal Register said it was proposing the rule because whether union representatives may represent their colleagues in discrimination cases should be left to the collective bargaining process.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LIIFdF