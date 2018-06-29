FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 12:06 AM / in an hour

7th Circuit, reversing NLRB, says union may have tainted election

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday told the National Labor Relations Board to reconsider a Chicago event production company’s claims that a union unlawfully encouraged workers to vote in its favor by referring them to high-paying jobs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Jam Productions Ltd had offered proof that a Theatrical Stage Employees Union local steered lucrative gigs typically reserved for union members to Jam’s employees in the months before it won a 2016 election, and the NLRB should have held a hearing before rejecting the claim last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IAWG8M

