7th Circuit, reversing NLRB, says union may have tainted election

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday told the National Labor Relations Board to reconsider a Chicago event production company’s claims that a union unlawfully encouraged workers to vote in its favor by referring them to high-paying jobs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Jam Productions Ltd had offered proof that a Theatrical Stage Employees Union local steered lucrative gigs typically reserved for union members to Jam’s employees in the months before it won a 2016 election, and the NLRB should have held a hearing before rejecting the claim last year.

