House Dems push for bill allowing electronic union elections

Dozens of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives called on Monday for legislation directing the National Labor Relations Board to establish electronic voting for union elections, saying it will safeguard workers’ rights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 160 of the 232 Democrats in the House said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that the NLRB’s recent suspension of union elections because of the pandemic highlighted the need for a more modern system.

