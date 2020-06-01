Judge strikes down NLRB rule that would draw out union election process

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has struck down a National Labor Relations Board rule designed to slow down the union election process, hours before it was set to take effect.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a brief order on Saturday agreed with the AFL-CIO that the rule made substantive changes to federal labor law and the board was required to seek public comment before adopting it in December.

