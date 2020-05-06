Major unions call on Congress to allow electronic voting in union elections

The country’s largest unions banded together on Wednesday to call on leaders in Congress to authorize electronic voting in union elections, saying the coronavirus pandemic has presented extraordinary challenges to workers trying to organize.

The AFL-CIO, Service Employees International Union, National Education Association and about a dozen other large unions said the job losses and workplace hazards caused by the pandemic have made it more important than ever for workers to unionize, in a letter to leaders in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

