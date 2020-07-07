NLRB general counsel outlines protocols for in-person union elections amid pandemic

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb on Tuesday laid out a series of measures that regional agency officials should take in order to safely conduct in-person union elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo to regional directors, Robb said board staff should strictly enforce social distancing and ensure voting sites are sanitized, and that employers should be required to disclose prior to an election how many individuals in a workplace have tested positive for COVID-19 or have shown symptoms of the illness.

