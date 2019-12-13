NLRB undoes Obama-era rule that sped up the union election process

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday released a final rule that makes a series of changes to union election procedures and will undo Obama-era regulations criticized by business groups that were designed to speed up the process.

The rule, which takes effect in April, generally requires pre-election hearings to be held 14 days after a union files a petition, up from eight days under the board’s 2014 regulations, and requires employers to post notice of an election petition within five days rather than two.

