D.C. Circuit says Obama-era NLRB election rules not 'abusive' to UPS

A U.S. appeals court has said that National Labor Relations Board rules that riled business groups by speeding up the union election process did not violate UPS Ground Freight Inc’s due process rights when a group of its drivers in Pennsylvania chose to unionize.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said on Friday that even under the expedited timeline, UPS still had more than a week to prepare for a hearing ahead of the 2016 election and had the opportunity to challenge the bargaining unit after the vote was held. The court said UPS must bargain with a group of about 30 drivers based in Kutztown, Pennsylvania who had voted to join an International Brotherhood of Teamsters local.

