Unions, business groups weigh in on NLRB election rules

Business-backed groups have told the National Labor Relations Board that rules designed to speed up union elections infringe on the rights of companies and workers and should be scrapped, while unions and worker advocates have urged the board to keep them intact, ahead of a Wednesday deadline for public comment.

The NLRB asked in December whether it should change or eliminate the “quickie election rules,” which took effect in 2015 and have survived legal challenges brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups. The board had received more than 4,600 comments as of Tuesday evening.

