FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 18, 2018 / 12:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Unions, business groups weigh in on NLRB election rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Business-backed groups have told the National Labor Relations Board that rules designed to speed up union elections infringe on the rights of companies and workers and should be scrapped, while unions and worker advocates have urged the board to keep them intact, ahead of a Wednesday deadline for public comment.

The NLRB asked in December whether it should change or eliminate the “quickie election rules,” which took effect in 2015 and have survived legal challenges brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups. The board had received more than 4,600 comments as of Tuesday evening.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qGzNdg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.