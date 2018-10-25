Business groups say NLRB election rules robbed UPS of due process

A coalition of major business groups has told a U.S. appeals court that National Labor Relations Board rules designed to speed up union elections deprived UPS Ground Freight Inc of due process when a union sought to organize its drivers.

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, National Association of Manufacturers, National Restaurant Association, and other groups filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday saying the case involving UPS drivers in Pennsylvania was emblematic of larger problems with the Obama-era rules.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EJbd5R